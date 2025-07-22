Republic World
  News /
  Cricket /
  BAN vs PAK: Pakistan Humiliated Once Again As Bangladesh Outplay Men In Green In 2nd T20I Clash To Clinch 8-Run Victory

BAN vs PAK: Pakistan Humiliated Once Again As Bangladesh Outplay Men In Green In 2nd T20I Clash To Clinch 8-Run Victory

Bangladesh clinched an eight-run win over Pakistan in the second T20I match of the series on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Bangladesh players celebrate win over Pakistan in the second T20I match of the series
Bangladesh players celebrate win over Pakistan in the second T20I match of the series | Image: X/@BCBtigers

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Litton Das-led Bangladesh clinched a thrilling eight-run win over Salman Agha's Pakistan in the second T20I match of the ongoing series, at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, on Tuesday, July 22nd.

With the defeat in the second T20I match, Pakistan once again humiliated as they conceded a series defeat against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh middle-order batter Jaker Ali was named the 'Player of the Match' following his fiery 55-run knock from 48 balls at a strike rate of 114.58. The 27-year-old hammered one four and five sixes during his time on the crease.

