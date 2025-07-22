IND vs ENG - Shubman Gill Takes A Dig At Zak Crawley For Time Wasting Techniques At Lord's: 'Not Something In The Spirit Of The Game'

England vs India: Team India captain Shubman Gill has slammed England opener Zak Crawley for using time-wasting tactics during the third Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Lord's, saying that 'it's not something in the spirit of the game'.

During the Lord's Test, the England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett deliberately wasted time before the start of their second inning. Following this, India skipper Shubman Gill and Crawley exchanged a heated moment.

Before stumps, only two overs of the game left, and the Indian players were eager to bowl. However, Crawley started with a slow approach and ensured that only one over was played.

Shubman Gill Slams Zak Crawley For Using Time-Wasting Techniques At Lord's

While speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the fourth Test match, India captain Shubman Gill criticized England opener Zak Crawley for wasting time in the Lord's Test. Gill said that England's openers were 90 seconds late before the start of their second inning in the third Test match.

“Let me just clear the air for once and for all. The English batsmen on that day had 7 minutes of play left. They were 90 seconds late coming to the crease. Not 10, not 20, 90 seconds late. Yes, most of the teams, they use this. Even if we were in a position, we would have also liked to play lesser overs. But there is a manner to do it. And we felt, yes, if you get hit on your body, the physios are allowed to come on,” Gill said on Tuesday.

"And that is something that is fair. But to be able to come 90 seconds late on the crease is not something that I would think comes in the spirit of the game," he added.

India Trail 2-1 Against England In The Ongoing Series

Shubman Gill-led Team India will lock horns against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing series, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.