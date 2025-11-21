Bangladesh A Reach ACC Rising Stars Final After Defeating India A In Dramatic Super Over

ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Bangladesh A defeated India A in the semifinal of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 in a nail-biting Super Over at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. With the win, Bangladesh secured a berth in the final and will compete against either Sri Lanka A or Pakistan Shaheens for the trophy.

In response to Bangladesh's 194-6, India ended with 194-6 in their chase, causing the match to go to the Super Over. However, in the Super Over, India lost both their wickets without scoring a run.

Facing Bangladesh pacer Ripon Mondol, India A's hopes were dashed immediately. Captain Jitesh Sharma was cleaned up by a yorker on the first ball. Ashutosh Sharma then lofted the second delivery into the hands of extra-cover and India A were all out without scoring a single run.

Needing just one run to win, Bangladesh A lost Yasir Ali on the first ball to Suyash Sharma. However, the contest concluded dramatically on the very next ball, as Suyash's googly went down the leg-side, resulting in a wide and handing Bangladesh A the single extra run they needed for the victory.

Coming to India's batting innings, chasing a demanding target of 195, the Men in Blue started with young Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashing a quickfire 38 off just 15 balls, helping the team race to 53/1 in under four overs.