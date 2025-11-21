Team India To Have Identical Squad For Upcoming New Zealand T20Is and T20 World Cup In 2026: Report

Indian players stand for the national anthem during the 2nd T20 match against South Africa, at St George's Park in Gqeberha | Image: ANI

The BCCI's selection committee is expected to have identical sides for India in the upcoming T20I bilaterals against New Zealand and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026 at home.

Team India has a significant challenge ahead as the Men's T20 World Cup is coming to India in 2026. As the defending champions, the Men in Blue will be under immense pressure to defend the title and put up a performance against some of the fiercest cricketing nations globally.

India To Stick With Same T20 Squad For NZ Series And 2026 T20 World Cup

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is expected to commence on February 7 next year, with India serving as the host for the marquee tournament. Right before the ICC cricketing spectacle, India will host New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, starting January 21.

Given that the International Cricket Council mandates the participating teams to table their final 15-member squad list a month before the tournament, it is highly likely that India would have identical squads for the two events.

"With only 10 T20ls left before the T20 World Cup, you won't see many changes happening in the squad proper unless someone is ruled out due to any specific injury.

"One of the biggest reasons being continuity, and the 15 chosen for the series against the Black Caps won't be tinkered with because of the short turnaround time," a source said to PTI on condition of anonymity.

The selection committee, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, is expected to announce identical teams for the New Zealand T20Is and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at home.

India Is Currently In Action Against Cricket South Africa

Before the New Zealand T20Is, the Indian cricket team will lock horns against South Africa in the game's shortest format. The Proteas Men are currently touring the country for an all-format series, with the Test series currently ongoing.

The T20I series against South Africa and New Zealand will provide a detailed idea to the selectors, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav before forming the final World Cup squad.