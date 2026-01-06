Bangladesh Cricket Board's Request Of Not Travelling To India For T20 World Cup 2026 In Hot Waters As ICC Springs Into Swift Action: Report

The ICC T20 World Cup in display at the Ram Setu | Image: X/@JayShah

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has emerged as a mediator to bridge the gap between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) following the recent Mustafizur Rahman-KKR fiasco.

The BCB has chickened out of sending the Bangladesh Cricket Team to India for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, citing security reasons.

The move comes a day after the BCCI advised IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad amid criticism and growing tensions between India and Bangladesh.

The Muhammad Yunus-led government has been consistently oppressing the minority Hindus in the region, sparking protests in India over the rising attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and escalating tensions.

ICC Intervenes To Settle Dispute Between India & Bangladesh Ahead Of T20 World Cup: Report

According to reports, the ICC has held several rounds of internal meetings in Mumbai and Dubai, and has also spoken to BCCI & BCB officials to address the situation at hand.

The BCB has now sought time from the ICC and will respond following consultation with its government. Bangladesh has been promised to provide high-level security if they play matches in India. The ICC is also open to minor tweaks to the fixtures.

“ICC will try to coax and convince Bangladesh to play in India. It’s not just about the two teams, it also involves the spectators and fans, broadcasters, travelling media...” a veteran administrator, who is associated with the council, said to The Telegraph.

The ICC may cite the chaos-free outing of Pakistan when they toured India for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. A similar approach is expected to be followed.

BCB May Look To Avoid A Major Confrontation With The BCCI

While the geopolitical relations between India and Bangladesh are turning sour, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are reportedly avoiding a major confrontation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to its influence in world cricket.

The BCB could face a financial impact if it were to do so, and it would prefer a healthy and working relationship with the BCCI.

“All boards realise that only matches against India will fill their coffers. So it’s best to maintain a healthy relationship with the BCCI,” the report added.