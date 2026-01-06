Updated 6 January 2026 at 11:08 IST
WATCH: Steve Smith Hilarious Freak Moment Goes Viral, Australia Skipper Fidgets Over Brydon Carse's Sunnies While Batting In Sydney
Steve Smith has scored over 200 runs in the ongoing 2025-26 edition of The Ashes. Smith led Australia in 4 Test matches in the ongoing series
- Cricket
- 2 min read
The 2025-26 edition of The Ashes is nearing its conclusion with the fifth and the final Test match of the series being played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. The match is nothing but a dead rubber as far as the series is concerned, but surprisingly, it has turned out to be the most competitive match of the ongoing Ashes. Australia have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series and have defended the urn.
England, for once in this series let go of their Bazball template, a style that clearly did not work in the ongoing Ashes and piled up a mammoth 384 runs, but it was Steve Smith and Travis Head's partnership and contrasting style of batting that kept the Aussies in the game and helped them secure a lead.
ALSO WATCH | Umpire And Bowler Down, Outrageos 'Tracer Bullet' From Travis Head's Willow Catches Chris Gaffaney And Will Jacks Off Guard
Brydon Carse's Sunnies Creates Problems For Steve Smith
Steve Smith who has been leading Australia in the ongoing Ashes hasn't been able to be at his dominant best. In the ongoing 2025-26 edition of the Ashes, Smith has just scored over 200 runs at an average of 73.00. Apart from Travis Head, Smith also played a good hand in Australia securing a lead in the ongoing Sydney Test match.
Advertisement
A moment from Steve Smith's ongoing innings is now going viral where he voiced his concerns with Brydon Carse's sunnies. Smith who is trying to get to his first ton of the series asked Brydon Carse to turn his glasses around. 'Steve Smith v Brydon Carse's sunnies' captioned Cricket Australia while sharing the video on their social media accounts.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
ALSO READ | 'That Was Unfair': Steve Smith Breaks Silence On Usman Khawaja's Claims Of 'Racial Stereotyping' Ahead Of Fifth Ashes Test
Advertisement
Travis Head Buries England In Sydney
Despite England scoring close to 400 runs in the Sydney Test, it was Travis Head who replied back in style and helped Australia secure a lead. Head scored a stellar 163 runs off 166 balls with a strike rate of 98.19 in the ongoing match.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 6 January 2026 at 11:08 IST