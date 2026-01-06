WATCH: Steve Smith Hilarious Freak Moment Goes Viral, Australia Skipper Fidgets Over Brydon Carse's Sunnies While Batting In Sydney

The 2025-26 edition of The Ashes is nearing its conclusion with the fifth and the final Test match of the series being played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. The match is nothing but a dead rubber as far as the series is concerned, but surprisingly, it has turned out to be the most competitive match of the ongoing Ashes. Australia have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series and have defended the urn.

England, for once in this series let go of their Bazball template, a style that clearly did not work in the ongoing Ashes and piled up a mammoth 384 runs, but it was Steve Smith and Travis Head's partnership and contrasting style of batting that kept the Aussies in the game and helped them secure a lead.

Brydon Carse's Sunnies Creates Problems For Steve Smith

Steve Smith who has been leading Australia in the ongoing Ashes hasn't been able to be at his dominant best. In the ongoing 2025-26 edition of the Ashes, Smith has just scored over 200 runs at an average of 73.00. Apart from Travis Head, Smith also played a good hand in Australia securing a lead in the ongoing Sydney Test match.

A moment from Steve Smith's ongoing innings is now going viral where he voiced his concerns with Brydon Carse's sunnies. Smith who is trying to get to his first ton of the series asked Brydon Carse to turn his glasses around. 'Steve Smith v Brydon Carse's sunnies' captioned Cricket Australia while sharing the video on their social media accounts.

Travis Head Buries England In Sydney