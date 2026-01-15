Bangladesh Cricket Board Sacks Director Nazmul Islam As Team Refuses To Play BPL

On January 15, 2026, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) relieved director M Najmul Islam from all responsibilities, including his role as the Chairman of the Finance Committee, with immediate effect. This decision came after mounting pressure from Bangladesh players after M Najmul Islam's controversial remarks toward former captain Tamim Iqbal.

M Najmul had labeled Tamin Iqbal an 'Indian Agent' after the latter had called for some dialogue exchange between the ICC and BCB regarding the upcoming T20 World Cup. The board had reportedly reached this decision in an emergency meeting, triggered by the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh's (CWAB) call for a nationwide boycott of all domestic matches.

This move came after CWAB issued a statement that the players would boycott BPL if Nazmul Islam did not resign from his position. Thus, the standoff had threatened to derail the BPL even before it could begin.

In a statement, BCB shared, "The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to inform that, following a review of recent developments and in the best interest of the organisation, the BCB President has decided to release Mr. Najmul Islam from his responsibilities as Chairman of the Finance Committee with immediate effect."

The statement further continued, "The decision has been taken in accordance with the authority vested in the BCB President under Article 31 of the BCB Constitution and is aimed at ensuring the continued smooth and effective functioning of the Board's affairs. Until further notice, the BCB President will assume the role of Acting Chairman of the Finance Committee."

