Updated 15 January 2026 at 18:04 IST
Bangladesh Cricket Board Sacks Director Nazmul Islam As Team Refuses To Play BPL
Backlash came after M Najmul labeled former captain Tamin Iqbal an 'Indian Agent' after the latter called for some dialogue exchange between the ICC and BCB regarding the upcoming T20 World Cup.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
On January 15, 2026, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) relieved director M Najmul Islam from all responsibilities, including his role as the Chairman of the Finance Committee, with immediate effect. This decision came after mounting pressure from Bangladesh players after M Najmul Islam's controversial remarks toward former captain Tamim Iqbal.
M Najmul had labeled Tamin Iqbal an 'Indian Agent' after the latter had called for some dialogue exchange between the ICC and BCB regarding the upcoming T20 World Cup. The board had reportedly reached this decision in an emergency meeting, triggered by the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh's (CWAB) call for a nationwide boycott of all domestic matches.
BCB Decides To Sack Nazmul Islam Over Controversial Remarks
This move came after CWAB issued a statement that the players would boycott BPL if Nazmul Islam did not resign from his position. Thus, the standoff had threatened to derail the BPL even before it could begin.
In a statement, BCB shared, "The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to inform that, following a review of recent developments and in the best interest of the organisation, the BCB President has decided to release Mr. Najmul Islam from his responsibilities as Chairman of the Finance Committee with immediate effect."
The statement further continued, "The decision has been taken in accordance with the authority vested in the BCB President under Article 31 of the BCB Constitution and is aimed at ensuring the continued smooth and effective functioning of the Board's affairs. Until further notice, the BCB President will assume the role of Acting Chairman of the Finance Committee."
Nazmul Islam's Controversial Remarks On Bangladesh Cricketers
On Wednesday, while speaking to the reporters, Islam said that Bangladesh players will not be compensated if the upcoming T20 World Cup is boycotted. He even claimed that if the players demand reimbursement, the board should, in return, reclaim the money for when the team fails to deliver a good performance.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 15 January 2026 at 17:32 IST