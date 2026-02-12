Bangladesh Look to Mend Problems With BCCI, ICC; BCB Boss Set to Watch India vs Pakistan T20 WC Match

India vs Pakistan: Days after boycotting the ongoing T20 World Cup, Bangladesh is slowly but surely falling in line. It is now understood that the Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam would be present in Colombo to watch the big-ticket India versus Pakistan game.

‘Watch the match together and talk’

“The ICC has taken a decision,” Aminul was quoted as saying in the well-known Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo on Wednesday.

“The major stakeholders of the ICC are these five Asian countries (India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan) and for the India-Pakistan match on the 15th in the World Cup.

Advertisement

“They want representatives of all five Asian countries to be present at the ground together, watch the match together and talk to one another. You can consider it as something like that (an ice breaker between us),” he added.

Adding on, Aminul confirmed that BCB could soon sign an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the ICC.

Advertisement

‘We will also enter into an agreement’

“We will also enter into an agreement. The agreement will be line by line, an MoU-type [Memorandum of Understanding] document, so that there is no uncertainty,” Aminul said.

“You know that earlier when we held the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Annual General Meeting in Dhaka, a similar issue arose. There as well, we prepared a MoU-type document so that no one could ever deviate from the contract in any way,” he said.