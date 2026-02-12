WATCH | Fresh Controversy Hits T20 World Cup; Viral Video Shows Leftover Drinks Reused at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Once Pakistan made and U-turn on the boycott stance, one felt that all the controversies surrounding the ongoing T20 World Cup is over - but that is not the case. During a T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi, leftover drinks were spotted being repackaged and sold. A clip has surfaced online that shows the workers carefully transferring leftover soft drinks from water cups to a big bottle so that it can be sold. The clip is already going viral and bringing a lot of disrepute to India. Here is the viral clip.

WATCH VIDEO

The incident has raised eyebrows and now it would be interesting to see how the Delhi & District Cricket Association reacts to this. Will they cancel the license of the vendor? Surely, such instances at global events does not paint India in the right light, globally.

Security Beefed up at Arun Jaitley Stadium

On Thursday, India would take on Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and once again the venue would be in focus. A three-layer security has been implemented for all T20 WC games at the stadium. Cops will be deployed outside the stadiums while Delhi Police has also made special provisions for police forces inside the crowd and amongst the fans to avoid any untoward incident.

It is understood as per WION that a private security firm has also been brought onboard where 250-300 security personnel would be additionally present.

Matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Netherlands vs Namibia – 10 Feb

India vs Namibia – 12 Feb

Canada vs UAE – Feb 13

Afghanistan vs UAE – Feb 16

South Africa vs UAE – Feb 18

X2 vs X4 – Mar 1