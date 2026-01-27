Bangladesh May Replace Pakistan if PCB Boycott ICC T20 World Cup 2026: REPORT

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Last week Bangladesh Cricket Board pulled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in a stunning move. Once the BCB boycotted the event, the International Cricket Council swiftly replaced them with Scotland in Group C.

The Mohsin Naqvi-led Pakistan Cricket Board which all along postured that they are backing the BCB to the hilt, have now decided to drag this matter on. In a bid to drag this mess on, Naqvi revealed that the PCB will make it's final call on Friday over whether they will feature in the marquee event or not.

Bangladesh Will Replace Pakistan if PCB Boycott T20 WC?

Yes, this is the latest. As per a source to Hindustan Times, if Pakistan decide to withdraw, Bangladesh would be given the opportunity to replace them in Group A and play all their matches in Sri Lanka as per BCB’s original request. And the best part about this arrangement is that it will pose limited logistical challenges.

For the unversed, the PCB has already announced the T20 WC squad and hence it is evident that they are just trying to rub the ICC on the wrong side. It is clear that the PCB has nothing to complain about as it will play all it's matches in Sri Lanka.

Pak T20 WC squad

Salman Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) Usman Tariq