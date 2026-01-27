ICC Puts PCB in Place; Pakistan Unlikely to Boycott T20 World Cup or India Clash

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: After a meeting between the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Shariff and Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi on Monday, a final call was expected - but that did not happen.

In a bid to deliberately keep the intrigue going, Naqvi said that a final call on their participation or the India match would be taken on Friday. Multiple reports claim that Pakistan will neither boycott the tournament nor their clash against India.

‘Keeping all options open’

“Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options open. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday,” the PCB chief said in a social media post.

Initially, the reports were that Pakistan may boycott the entire tournament, but then, a GEO News report claimed that Pakistan may boycott the India game to hurt ICC in terms of revenue - but that does not seem to be happening now.

For the unversed, Pakistan has already announced their squad for the event.

Pak T20 WC squad

Salman Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) Usman Tariq