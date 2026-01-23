Bangladesh Players Cry Foul After ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott; Reveal BCB 'Didn't Even Consult'

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: The Bangladesh government had called for a meeting with the players on Thursday afternoon to get their opinion over the team's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India.

While it was being understood that the players would be consulted and there could be a positive outcome, that was not the case as the government did not step back on their decision to boycott the marquee event.

'They didn't ask'

Hours after the decision was made public, the Bangladeshi players revealed how things panned out. The players confessed that they were not even consulted. They also confirmed that the government had already made up their minds and it was just about making their decision public. The players on condition of anonymity said that the players were called just to give them an update on the situation.

"They didn't ask. They made the plan directly and said it's not happening. Earlier, they would sit with us and hear us out. But now, they've already said we're not going," a player told Cricbuzz on condition of anonymity.

BCB to Suffer Major Loss

It is reported that the Bangladesh Cricket Board is set to suffer a huge loss now that they have boycotted the T20 World Cup. To be precise, they are set to lose 27 million dollars or Rs 240 crore. This includes the loss of broadcast revenue, sponsorship revenue and eventually they may end up losing roughly about 60 percent of their annual income. BCB finds themselves cornered and isolated after this bizarre decision.