Bangladesh Players Reveal Shocking Details, Cricketers Not Consulted During BCB's Decision To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026: Report

T20 World Cup 2026: After the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected Bangladesh's plea to shift their T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to boycott the upcoming ICC event.

ICC Rejects Bangladesh's Plea

Earlier, Bangladesh requested the ICC to shift their group-stage matches out of India to Sri Lanka, due to security reasons. On January 21, ICC chaired a high-level Board meeting where they discussed the impasse. Soon after the meeting ended, the governing confirmed that the schedule of the T20 World Cup 2026 will not be changed.

ICC's decision came after a vote among the Board members where the majority decided to replace Bangladesh if they chose not take part in the extravagant tournament. The BCB was given a 24-hour deadline to rethink its stance on boycotting the T20 World Cup 2026. Earlier on January 22, the BCB did not change it's stance and confirmed that they will not be taking part in the T20 World Cup 2026, since the ICC decided not to shift their matches out of India.

Bangladesh Players Not Consulted As BCB Decided To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Bangladesh players have revealed shocking details about BCB's decision to snub the prestigious tournament.

Players revealed that they were invited to the meeting with Bangladesh Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul just to get informed that they won't be taking part in the tournament.

The report further stated that players were hardly given a chance to speak in the meeting since most of them were in favour of playing the T20 World Cup 2026.

"The meeting was called not to give our consent as it was made out to be initially. Rather, we were called so that we are aware of the development in the ongoing crisis. They made up their mind and decided what they will do before coming into the meeting, and it's not like any decision was taken taking our views into consideration," a Bangladesh cricketer said on condition of anonymity, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

The relation between India and Bangladesh has hit an all-time low in recent times. Protests erupted across India after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the IPL 2026 auction, with demonstrators citing concerns over reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

In response, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed KKR to release Rahman from the squad. The BCB retaliated by threatening to pull out of the 2026 T20 World Cup in India, citing security concerns.