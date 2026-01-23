BCB Bows Down To ICC, Scotland Set To Replace Bangladesh In T20 World Cup 2026: Reports

T20 World Cup 2026: With days left before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, Scotland are set to replace Bangladesh in the prestigious ICC tournament.

ICC To Confirm Scotland's Inclusion In T20 WC 2026 Soon

According to multiple media reports, an official announcement from the International Cricket Council (ICC) will be made out soon.

ICC Rejects Bangladesh's Plea Of Shifting Their T20 WC Matches Out Of India

On January 21, the ICC turned down Bangladesh’s request to relocate their matches from India to Sri Lanka. The matter was discussed during a high-level ICC Board meeting, after which the governing body confirmed that the tournament schedule would remain unchanged.

Advertisement

The decision came following a vote, with the majority of the ICC Board supporting the option of replacing Bangladesh if they chose not to participate. The ICC subsequently gave the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) a 24-hour deadline to confirm its stance. By January 22, the BCB reaffirmed its position, declaring that it would not play its World Cup fixtures in India.

Media reports further stated that BCB has sent an email to ICC's Disputes Resolution Committee (DRC) requesting that they resolve the ongoing dispute between Bangladesh and ICC. However, the BCB failed to find a solution in DRC.

Advertisement

Tensions between India and Bangladesh have since escalated. Protests erupted across India after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the IPL 2026 auction, with demonstrators citing concerns over reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

In response, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed KKR to release Rahman from the squad. The BCB retaliated by threatening to pull out of the 2026 T20 World Cup in India, citing security concerns.