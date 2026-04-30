Bangladesh's BOYCOTT of 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in India a 'Blunder'? Shakib-Al-Hasan Makes Huge Comment

2026 ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh withdrew their participation in the last-minute from traveling to India for the T20 World Cup and that created huge ruckus. While most reckoned the idea of boycotting the marquee event was wrong, some believed that was the right call. Weeks after that episode, former Bangladesh captain Shakib-al-Hasan has called it a ‘blunder’.

‘Big Loss’

"I think it was a big loss. Great miss as far as Bangladesh cricket is concerned. Because we, as a country, love to see our players in the World Cup. We are a cricket-loving country. A country like Bangladesh not taking part in the World Cup is such a big miss. It was a blunder from the government side that they took the decision to not participate," he told RevSportz.

Despite Bangladesh missing out on the T20 WC, Shakib reckons the future of the sport in the country is bright.

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"I think the team is playing really well at this moment. They just beat New Zealand. They won the first T20 against New Zealand. So they are good teams. Previously, it used to be individuals. Now it's more about the team. And I think that's the better way to go forward," he said.

"I don't know how to suggest names, but most players are promising, and they are doing really well. There are some experienced players with the new generation coming up. I think we have a good future," he added.

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