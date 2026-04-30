Rohit Sharma Almost in Tears As SRH Take MI Bowlers To Cleaners During IPL 2026 Match; Pic Goes VIRAL

MI vs SRH, IPL 2026: A picture of Rohit Sharma from Wednesday has gone viral. Rohit can be spotted in the MI dugout in utter disbelief as the SRH batters were taking the bowlers to the cleaners. The picture that has now gone viral; depicts the mood of the MI camp perfectly. Mumbai Indians had posted a mammoth 243 for five and were expected to defend it, but when SRH was putting up a good show and on realising that the game is quickly slipping away from MI's grasp, Rohit looked visibly upset. Here is the picture of Rohit is disbelief that has gone viral.

VIRAL PIC

Eventually SRH won the game by six wickets to break the hearts of the MI fans at the Wankhede stadium.

Following the loss, captain Hardik Pandya admitted that the team has been unable to live upto the expectations. MI would next take on Chennai Super Kings in their next match in an away game on May 2.

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"I think this season we don't have much option, we really need to see what all differences we can do. I won't put my bowlers under the bus. I think as an overall unit, we have not been able to do what exactly Mumbai Indians stands for," said Pandya when asked how he plans to address his bowling attack after the bowlers failed to defend a strong total.

MI's Playoff Hopes Still Alive?

Yes, their chances of making the playoffs is still alive but for that to happen they cannot afford any more slip ups and have to ideally win all their remaining six games. It will not be easy, but not impossible as well. Stranger things have happened in the IPL. MI need to start winning as that is the only way how they would get confidence back in the dressing-room.