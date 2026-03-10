Bangladesh's Stunning Litton Das Move Set to Destroy Pakistan's Plans During ODI Series

Ban vs Pak: Bangladesh are set to host Pakistan in a three-match ODI series. It would be an interesting series as the prep for the 2027 ODI World Cup will start for the two teams as well. While the Men in Green have made multiple changes to their squad, Bangladesh is also set to make one small tweak. Senior batter Litton Das, who has been opening in recent times, would now slot in the middle-order for the series.

Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons has confirmed veteran right-hander Litton Das will bat at No.5. Das would not be new to the role as he used to bat at that numbers before 2019 ODI WC. In Das' last eight ODI innings he is yet to reach double figures with the bat and Simmons believes the switch to No.5 will help.

‘He has been comfortable batting anywhere’

"He has been comfortable batting anywhere," Simmons said.

"I think he's a lot more relaxed with his game and he sees it as an opportunity to do what the team needs of him. We didn't have to convince Litton for anything. All we asked was, 'this is what the team needs', and he was happy to do it. He is happy to do anything for the team, when he is captain, he's happy to do it for us now. So, we didn't have to convince him for anything."

In the 2019 ODI WC, Das had hit a brilliant 94* against West Indies while coming in to bat at No. 5.

"First of all, it is very difficult to keep (for) 50 overs and then come and open the batting," Simmons added further.

Ban vs Pak Schedule