Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Boycott Sparks New Controversy, Sports Ministry Launches Inquiry To Probe 'Diplomacy' Failure

Bangladesh's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 didn't attract any punishment from the ICC. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board could be under severe scrutiny. After the BCCI instructed KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad, Bangladesh conveyed their decision to the ICC, and Scotland eventually went on to replace them in the tournament.

Investigation To be Launched Into Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Boycott

Despite several meetings with ICC, BCB couldn't reach a consensus and declined to participate in the T20 World Cup. Now it has been reported that Sports Minister Aminul Haque will constitute a committee, which will investigate why Bangladesh failed to take part in the tournament. Haque insisted the committee will launch a probe to find out whether the decision was the result of a “Sports Diplomatic” failure. The T20 World Cup 2026 was jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

He said "We will try to find out why we didn't go to the World Cup. We have to understand why our sports diplomacy fell short. We will form an investigation committee on this subject after Eid. We have to strengthen our sports diplomacy and make sure we don't repeat this mistake in the future."

Sports Minister To Consult ICC Before Taking Final Steps

Haque also reiterated that the five-member committee formed to investigate the alleged irregularities, manipulation and malpractices in the last BCB elections will submit its report within 15 days. The Sports Minister went on to further address that after receiving the report, he will consult with the ICC before taking the final step.

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BCB had already warned the government to stop interfering with their system. Haque said, "We are all aware of direct interference from our previous government in the BCB elections last year," he said. "I have spoken about it on a number of occasions. Following allegations from Dhaka clubs and the districts, we have formed an investigation committee. I will read their report, but my next step will come after I have spoken to the ICC."

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, alongside Dhaka club officials, raised alarms, alleging election manipulation during the polls. BCB president Aminul Islam was also accused of interfering with the elections.