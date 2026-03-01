Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Gives 'Dew' Excuse After Shock Exit From T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan could not qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-final after failing to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 on Saturday. Sri Lanka may have lost the match by a whisker, but they ensured that Pakistan did not progress as well. Following the shock exit from the marquee event, Pakistan captain came up with the ‘dew’ excuse. He said had they won the toss, things could have been different.

‘Dew was a factor’

"(It) was always challenging after losing the toss because of dew. Could've been a different story had we won the toss. Dew was a factor. We couldn't execute plans. Usman (Tariq) had an off-day, it can happen," he said at the post-match presentation.

"We couldn't bat well throughout the tournament. If Farhan had more support, it'd have been better. Middle order has been a problem for a few years now, we'll have to look at that," he added.

"Couldn't finish the way we wanted to. We batted well 18 overs, opposition did well in the other two. Even 160 would've been difficult to defend," Agha concluded.

Batting first, Pakistan were blessed with a good start by Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman. The two openers put on a 176-run stand to put their side right in front. At one stage, it seemed like Pakistan would post a total in excess of 230, but in the final two overs, Sri Lanka pulled things back. The men in green posted 212 for eight.

