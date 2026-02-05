Bangladesh Unhappy With Pakistan’s Boycott of Match vs India in ICC T20 World Cup: ‘Entire Cricketing World Will Suffer’

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Now that Pakistan is boycotting their T20 World Cup game against India, are the people in Bangladesh happy about it? Not really. While none from the Bangladesh Cricket Board is willing to speak about it openly, a BCB Director on anonymity said that Pakistan want to send a strong message to Indian cricket and hence they have decided to boycott the big-ticket game against India on February 15. The BCB Director said that the entire cricketing world will suffer due to this.

‘Entire cricketing world will face financial losses’

“Pakistan wanted to send a strong message to Indian cricket. They wanted to challenge India’s dominance. From that perspective, the decision may make sense,” a senior BCB director told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity.

“If the India–Pakistan match does not take place, the entire cricketing world will face financial losses. Even our dividend will decrease. We did not want such losses,” he added.

The same publication another BCB director who said the ICC was not paying proper attention to BCB.

“The ICC excluded us without properly listening to our position. Some response was inevitable. Pakistan’s decision not to play India is a very significant development,” he said.

Will Ind-Pak Match Happen?