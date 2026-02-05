Mohsin Naqvi’s Asia Cup Bad Blood Behind Pakistan’s India Boycott? Ex-ICC President's Big Claim

India vs Pakistan: The Pakistan Cricket Board said that they do not want to play in India, that request was taken into consideration by the International Cricket Council, so what has exactly happened now? Why is the Pakistan government ready to boycott the big-ticket India clash without any logical reason.

‘Refusal to shake hands with the Pakistani players’

Former ICC president, Ehsan Mani, who is someone who knows PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi well, claimed that the move was prompted after the Asia Cup 2025 fiasco, in which no handshakes were exchanged between players of India and Pakistan. For the unversed, the tournament ended with the champions not been given the silverware.

"You've got to look at the background to this. I don't think the PCB chairman was happy with the Indian players' refusal to shake hands with the Pakistani players at the Asia Cup, then their refusal to take their trophy from him. You've really got to look at the whole picture; it's not a good relationship between the countries, which is sad, because we always worked very closely with BCCI, and their attitudes have changed significantly," Mani told HT.

One has to take into consideration that Naqvi is just not the PCB chief, he is a politician as well. The way the Indian players refused to take the Asia Cup trophy from him must have hurt his ego.

BCCI's Stance Clear