Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch BAN vs IRE Series Decider
Bangladesh and Ireland will face each other in the third and the final T20I of the BAN vs IRE series. The match will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram
Bangladesh and Ireland are all set to lock horns with each other in the final T20I of this three-match series. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 and both the teams will like to get the better of each other in the final T20I of the series.
Bangladesh did look in all sorts of trouble after losing the first T20I, but Mahedi Hasan’s three-wicket spell and a half-century from Litton Das helped the hosts to bounce back and force matters into a series decider.
Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details
When will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match be played?
- The 3rd BAN vs IRE T20I match will be played on Tuesday, December 2, 2025
At what time will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I start?
- The 3rd BAN vs IRE T20I match will start at 1:30 PM IST and the toss will take place at 1 PM IST
Where will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match be played?
- The 3rd BAN vs IRE T20I match will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match?
- The 3rd BAN vs IRE T20I match won't be telecasted by any channel in India
Where to watch the live stream of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match in India?
- The 3rd BAN vs IRE T20I match will be live telecasted on the Fancode application and website
What are the squads for the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match?
- Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (w/c), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon
- Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling (c), Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (w), Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Craig Young, Curtis Campher, Jordan Neill
