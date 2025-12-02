Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch BAN vs IRE Series Decider

Bangladesh's captain Litton Das in action during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka | Image: AP

Bangladesh and Ireland are all set to lock horns with each other in the final T20I of this three-match series. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 and both the teams will like to get the better of each other in the final T20I of the series.

Bangladesh did look in all sorts of trouble after losing the first T20I, but Mahedi Hasan’s three-wicket spell and a half-century from Litton Das helped the hosts to bounce back and force matters into a series decider.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match be played?

The 3rd BAN vs IRE T20I match will be played on Tuesday, December 2, 2025

At what time will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I start?

The 3rd BAN vs IRE T20I match will start at 1:30 PM IST and the toss will take place at 1 PM IST

Where will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match be played?

The 3rd BAN vs IRE T20I match will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match?

The 3rd BAN vs IRE T20I match won't be telecasted by any channel in India

Where to watch the live stream of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match in India?

The 3rd BAN vs IRE T20I match will be live telecasted on the Fancode application and website

What are the squads for the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match?