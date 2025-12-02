'Hopefully See You Soon': Punjab Kings And Royal Challengers Bengaluru Stalwart Glenn Maxwell Pulls Out Of IPL 2026 Auction

The road to IPL 2026 auction becomes more interesting every day. The mini-auction, which will be held on December 16, 2025, will see 1355 players going under the hammer, and all the 10 franchises will try to fill in the gaps in their respective squads prior to the next season. The one-day mini-auction will be held in Abu Dhabi.

A total of 1,062 Indians and 293 overseas players have registered themselves for the upcoming mini-auction. The three-time IPL champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), are entering the auction with the biggest purse, INR 64.30 crore, having retained just 12 players ahead of the next season.

Glenn Maxwell Pulls Out Of IPL 2026 Auction

Australian superstar Glenn Maxwell has been one of the biggest attractions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the past thirteen seasons. The explosive batting all-rounder has had successful associations with iconic franchises such as the Punjab Kings (formerly known as Kings XI Punjab) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The 37-year-old left his fans shocked when his name was not in the list of the players who will go under the hammer on December 16. Maxwell has now taken to his Instagram account and has made his decision of not entering the IPL auctions public.

'After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name in the auction this year. Thank you for all your support over the years. Hopefully see you soon', wrote the Australia star in a post which he shared on his official social media handles. Maxwell played for the Punjab Kings in the 2025 edition of the IPL, and the franchise made it to the final, but they were eventually defeated by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Dissecting Glenn Maxwell's IPL Numbers