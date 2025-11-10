Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BAN vs IRE 1st Test Match Live In India?

Bangladesh vs Ireland: Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh will lock horns against Andrew Balbirnie's Ireland in the first Test match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, on Tuesday, November 11.

The match between Bangladesh and Ireland will kick off at 9 AM IST.

Ireland will tour Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series and a two-game Test series. The tour will begin on Tuesday, November 11, with the first Test match. Shere Bangladesh National Stadium in Dhaka will host the second Test match of the series on November 19.

The T20I series between Bangladesh and Ireland will be played on November 27 in Chattogram. The second T20I match of the series will take place on November 29 in Chattogram. The third and final match of the series will be played on December 2 in Dhaka.

Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st Test Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st Test match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st Test match will be played on Tuesday, November 11.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st Test match get underway?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st Test match will get underway at 9 AM IST.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st Test match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st Test will take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st Test match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st Test match will not be live televised in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st Test match in India?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st Test match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Ireland Squad: Stephen Doheny (Wk), Andrew Balbirnie (C), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Matthew Humphreys, Liam McCarthy, Cade Carmichael, Gavin Hoey, Jordan Neill, Graham Hume.