IND vs SA: Sourav Ganguly Picks India As "Favourites" For Test Series Against South Africa

India vs South Africa: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly backed the Indian team as favourites ahead of the upcoming Test series against South Africa, citing the strength of their spin attack and recent impressive performances by the young squad.

The two-match Test series between India and ICC World Test Champions South Africa will commence on November 14, with the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second Test will take place at ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

In the white-ball leg, Proteas will also play three ODIs and five T20Is, starting from November 30.

Speaking on the upcoming Test series between the two sides, Ganguly said during the event, "India are favourites because their spin attack is very good. This young team went to England three months ago and played exceptionally well. It was a fantastic series to watch. Exceptional cricket performances by Shubman Gill, Yashashvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant.

"Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Ravindra Jadeja have been exceptional too. India is a bundle of talent. South Africa, I know they've played well in Pakistan, but India in India is a different kettle of fish, and they'll have to play really, really well to compete with India," the 53-year-old added.

The return of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and pacer Akash Deep were the highlights as the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa at home was announced on Wednesday.