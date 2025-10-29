Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BAN vs WI 2nd T20I Match In India?

West Indies will take on Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I match at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram. West Indies won the first match by 16 runs.

West Indies flexed their batting muscle in the first T20I match and later went on to display their bowling might to secure a tight game. Shai Hope and Rovman Powell shone with the bat as the Windies racked up 165 in the first innings. Despite Tanzim Sakib's heroics, Jayden Seales and Jason Holder shared three wickets each to inflict a slender defeat on the hosts.

When will the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match be played?

The 2nd BAN vs WI T20I match will be played on Wednesday, October 29.

At what time will the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd T20I start?

The 2nd BAN vs WI T20I match will get underway at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5 PM IST.

Where will the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match be played?

The 2nd BAN vs WI T20I match will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match?

The 2nd BAN vs WI T20I will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India

Where to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match in India?

The 2nd BAN vs WI T20I will be live-streamed on the FanCode application and website.

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie.