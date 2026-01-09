Bangladesh Writes Second Letter To ICC, Urges T20 World Cup Venue Relocation From India: Report

Bangladesh's participation in the T20 World Cup has remained very unclear. The standoff between India and Bangladesh has reached a new boiling point and the latter has refused to come to India for the T20 World Cup next month.

Bangladesh Wrote Second Letter To ICC

Given India's recent deteriorating relationship. BCCI directed KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL squad. The deadlock began after Mustafizur's exit, and BCB sprang into swift action. Citing safety and security concerns, they declined to travel to India for the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh sports adviser Asif Nazrul remains adamant in his stance of not playing their T20 World Cup matches in India.

A BCB press release stated, "The Board reviewed the situation in detail, taking into account developments over the last 24 hours, and expressed deep concern over the overall circumstances surrounding the participation of the Bangladesh National Team in matches scheduled to be played in India."

Now it has been reported that BCB has written a second letter to the ICC, emphasising their relocation request. As per reports, the ICC sought a detailed explanation of Bangladesh's security concerns, and that has been conveyed in the second letter.

Advertisement

The upcoming edition of the World T20 will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh open their World Cup campaign on February 7, 2026, with a match against two-time champions West Indies. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Bangladesh Bans IPL Broadcast After Mustafizur Rahman Fiasco

Amid the ongoing turmoil, Bangladesh issued an official order banning all kinds of IPL broadcasts in the country. They issued an official communication in which they have ordered an immediate suspension of all IPL-related coverage for an indefinite period.

Advertisement