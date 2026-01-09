Virat Kohli Gives Glimpses Into His Training Session As The 'Men In Blue' Prepare For The IND vs NZ ODI Series

India are all set to kickstart 2026 with eight white-ball matches that they will play against New Zealand. India will play three ODIs and five T20Is against the Kiwis starting January 11, 2026. New Zealand will be India's final assignment ahead of the World T20 that starts on February 7, 2026. The ODI series will be played first, and it will later be followed by the T20I series. The first ODI of the series will be played on January 11, 2026.

The ODI series will witness the return of two stalwarts and former Indian captains, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have retired from T20Is and Tests but have continued to play the fifty-over format.

Virat Kohli Gives Insights Into His Training Session

Virat Kohli has been in some stellar form recently. The former Indian skipper shot his critics down in style by scoring two centuries in the India vs South Africa ODI series. There has been a lot of talk about Virat Kohli and his plans to play the 2027 edition of the ODI World Cup. Kohli has remained tight-lipped on his future, but he has continued to tick all the boxes.

Kohli ended the series with 302 runs from three matches. The former India captain scored these runs at an average of 151.00 and with a strike rate of 117.05. Kohli scored these runs with the help of 24 fours and 12 sixes. India have hit the ground up and running prior to the start of the India vs New Zealand series, and Virat Kohli posted a few glimpses of himself from his training on his social media account.

India's ODI Selection Under The Scanner