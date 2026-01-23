Bangladesh Humiliated Once Again! Danish Kaneria Issues Strong Critique Over T20 World Cup Boycott Decision: 'It Won’t Make Much Difference'

T20 World Cup 2026: With just a few days left before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided not to send its team to India for the upcoming prestigious ICC tournament.

Earlier, on January 21, the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected Bangladesh's plea to shift their matches out of India to Sri Lanka. At a high-level ICC Board meeting, the international cricket administrative board discussed Bangladesh's request. Soon after the conclusion of the meeting, ICC announced that there would be no change to the schedule for the prestigious ICC tournament.

The ICC also informed BCB that if Bangladesh decided not to travel to India for the T20 World Cup, they would be replaced by another team. ICC also given BCB a 24-hour deadline to finalize its position on refusing to play in India.

Advertisement

On January 22, the BCB stood on their decision and pledged that they won't be playing World Cup matches in India.

While speaking to news agency IANS, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria took a scathing attack at Bangladesh for boycotting the T20 World Cup, saying that it will be their loss if they back out. Kaneria added that BCCI and ICC won't be affected if Bangladesh backs out.

Advertisement

“I don’t think that will happen. Because who suffers the loss? The country that backs out suffers the loss. There are penalties, rules and regulations. If Bangladesh doesn’t go, Scotland can come in. If Pakistan refuses, some other team will come. Namibia is playing very good cricket. The ICC and BCCI won’t be affected,” Kaneria told the news agency, IANS.

He added that Bangladesh's boycotting the T20 World Cup 2026 won't make a difference since they won't make it into the top four.

“If Bangladesh feels they don’t want to play, then don’t play. It won’t make much difference anyway; it’s not like they were going to finish in the top four,” he added.

The relationship between India and Bangladesh has reached an all-time low. Protests broke out across India following the Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) decision to acquire Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the IPL 2026 auction, with demonstrators objecting due to reports of repeated violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.