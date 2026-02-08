Updated 8 February 2026 at 15:24 IST
BCB Chief Arrives In Lahore, Likely To Attend ICC's Emergency Meeting With PCB Regarding T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott: Report
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam is likely to attend the emergency meeting between ICC and PCB on Sunday.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Pakistan hasn't changed its stance to boycott the India game in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistan government directed its men's team not to take part in the February 15 match against the Men In Blue. This was derived from the situation after the ICC rejected Bangladesh's request to relocate their games from India and replaced them with Scotland.
BCB Chief Likely To Take Part In ICC-PCB Meeting In Lahore
ICC has been in a continuous dialogue with the Pakistan Cricket Board in order to reach a consensus regarding the ongoing situation. It has now been reported that Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam has reached Lahore and will take part in the ICC-PCB meeting. As per reports, an ICC delegation is also due to reach Lahore ahead of the much-anticipated meeting.
Pakistan survived a scare in the T20 World Cup opener against the Netherlands and managed to grind out a three-wicket victory on February 7.
Pakistan Could Face Severe Punishment For India match Boycott
Pakistan has backed BCB after Bangladesh were dismissed from the T20 World Cup. ICC has already threatened Pakistan with legal consequences, and the broadcaster might file a hefty lawsuit against them, as an IND vs PAK game generates a huge chunk of revenue, both for ICC and broadcasters.
Advertisement
The Pakistan Cricket Board hasn't communicated any official decision to the ICC regarding their intention not to be involved with India in the T20 World Cup. However, as per ICC protocols, there needs to be an official communication from the stakeholders, as social media posts are not recognised under official protocols.
Also Read: 'But Then Gauti Bhai...': Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's Advice After Batting Collapse Against USA At Wankhede
Advertisement
ICC can impose several sanctions on Pakistan if they refuse to change its stance. Cricket's governing body could instruct the franchise leagues to bar Pakistan players while PCB's share of the revenue could be withheld tocpompensate with the loss due to the cancellation of the IND vs PAK tie.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 8 February 2026 at 15:24 IST