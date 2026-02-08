BCB Chief Arrives In Lahore, Likely To Attend ICC's Emergency Meeting With PCB Regarding T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott: Report

Pakistan hasn't changed its stance to boycott the India game in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistan government directed its men's team not to take part in the February 15 match against the Men In Blue. This was derived from the situation after the ICC rejected Bangladesh's request to relocate their games from India and replaced them with Scotland.

BCB Chief Likely To Take Part In ICC-PCB Meeting In Lahore

ICC has been in a continuous dialogue with the Pakistan Cricket Board in order to reach a consensus regarding the ongoing situation. It has now been reported that Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam has reached Lahore and will take part in the ICC-PCB meeting. As per reports, an ICC delegation is also due to reach Lahore ahead of the much-anticipated meeting.

Pakistan survived a scare in the T20 World Cup opener against the Netherlands and managed to grind out a three-wicket victory on February 7.

Pakistan Could Face Severe Punishment For India match Boycott

Pakistan has backed BCB after Bangladesh were dismissed from the T20 World Cup. ICC has already threatened Pakistan with legal consequences, and the broadcaster might file a hefty lawsuit against them, as an IND vs PAK game generates a huge chunk of revenue, both for ICC and broadcasters.

The Pakistan Cricket Board hasn't communicated any official decision to the ICC regarding their intention not to be involved with India in the T20 World Cup. However, as per ICC protocols, there needs to be an official communication from the stakeholders, as social media posts are not recognised under official protocols.

