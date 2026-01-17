BCB Propose Group Swap With Ireland To Feature In T20 World Cup - Report

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have remained firm on their decision to refuse to travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, citing safety concerns.

On January 17, 2026, Cricbuzz reported that the BCB board has now requested the ICC board to swap groups to feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka. Crixbuzz reported that this proposal was made in a meeting held at Dhaka on January 17, 2026. Bangladesh have likely requested to replace Ireland in group C so that they could play all their fixtures in Sri Lanka instead of India in the upcoming World Cup.

BCB Request Group Swap To Feature In The Upcoming T20 World Cup

For the unversed, Ireland are scheduled to take on Sri Lanka, Australia, and Oman in Colombo. Meanwhile, their last group stage match against Zimbabwe is scheduled in Kandy. On the other hand, Bangladesh are currently in group B and set to face West Indies, Italy, and England in Kolkata. Their last match against Nepal is scheduled to be held in Mumbai.

Following the meeting, BCB released a statement, stating, "The BCB reiterated its formal request to the ICC to relocate Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka. The Board also shared the Bangladesh Government's views and concerns on safety and security of the team, Bangladeshi fans, media, and other stakeholders."

The statement further added, "The discussions were conducted in a constructive, cordial, and professional manner, with all parties engaging openly on the relevant issues. Among other points, the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group as a means of facilitating the matter with minimum logistical adjustments was discussed."

ICC Yet To Make A Decision

ICC have held several meetings with BCB following the standoff regarding the upcoming World Cup, and despite several meetings, BCB have made it clear that they will not change their stance.