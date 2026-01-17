U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre, Zawad Abrar Refuse To Shake Hands Amid Growing India-Bangladesh Political Tensions - WATCH

U19 ODI World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre-led India have squared off against Md Azizul Hakim Tamim's Bangladesh in the seventh match of the ongoing U19 ODI World Cup 2026, at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, on Saturday, January 17.

Ayush Mhatre, Zawad Abrar Snubbed Shaking Hands At Toss

During the toss, Bangladesh captain Md Azizul Hakim Tamim was not feeling well, for which vice-captain Zawad Abrar stepped in for the Bengal Tigers.

At the time of the toss, both India skipper Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar refused to shake hands amid the rising political tension between the two countries.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl against India. Soon after, Zawad Abrar passed by Ayush without acknowledging him, avoiding both eye contact and conversation.

The intense moment in the game at a time amid the rising political unrest between the two countries.

Protests broke out across India following the Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to acquire Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the IPL 2026 auction, with demonstrators objecting due to reports of repeated violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The BCCI later instructed the Kolkata Knight Riders to part ways with Mustafizur Rahman. In retaliation, the BCB threatened to withdraw from the T20 World Cup 2026 in India, raising security-related objections.

In the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Bangladesh have been placed in Group C alongside England, Italy, Nepal, and West Indies. Bangladesh are supposed to play their T20 World Cup group fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Suryavanshi, Kundu Powered India To 238

India posted 238 against Bangladesh after Vaibhav Suryavanshi (72 runs from 67 balls, 6 fours and 3 sixes) and Abhigyan Kundu (80 runs from 112 balls, 4 fours and 3 sixes) displayed a stunning performance in the first innings.

Al Fahad led the Bangladesh bowling attack with his five-wicket haul at an economy rate of 4.10. Iqbal Hossain Emon and Md Azizul Hakim Tamim also picked up two wickets each in their respective spells.