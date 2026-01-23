BCB's Last Ditch; Write to ICC Again For Group Swap, Urge For Independent Committee Intervention After Shock T20 WC Boycott

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Looks like the Bangladesh Cricket Board is not ready to throw in the towel just yet. Hours after the country's government officially boycotted the upcoming T20 World Cup, BCB has again written to the International Cricket Council asking them to rethink their request for a group swap.

Will ICC Pay Heed?

The BCB has asked the ICC to refer their demand to ICC’s independent Dispute Resolution Committee. Any dispute related to ICC matters is resolved by this committee, which is made up of independent legal experts. As per the report on a Bangladesh media house, Prothom Aalo, BCB is optimistic that the ICC would respond to them positively.

Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see how the ICC responds to this.

Advertisement

"I asked the ICC board for time to talk to my government for one last time," Aminul said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"They said it's a valid point, and gave me 24 or 48 hours to get back to them. I don't want to put pressure on the government. We know that India is not secure for us. We remain in the stance that we want to play in Sri Lanka. I know the ICC denied us but we will talk to the government one more time. I will inform the ICC about the government's feedback," he added.

Advertisement

ICC Stands Firm

The ICC confirmed the T20 World Cup 2026 will proceed as scheduled, with Bangladesh's matches to be played in India.