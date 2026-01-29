BCB's Shakib-Al-Hasan Tactic After ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Rejected by Ex-Captain: 'Not Warranted'

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Most have rejected Bangladesh's move of boycotting the upcoming T20 World Cup. Not even their own are praising the move. In fact, just to divert attention after the boycott, the Bangladesh Cricket Board had to fall back upon their most popular cricketer, Shakib-al-Hasan.

The former Bangladesh captain, who had not played international cricket for over a year and a half was brought back in the national team's scheme of things. The move, the timing of the move raised suspicion.

‘Was not warranted at the time’

Days after the move, another former Bangladesh captain, Khaled Mahmud Sujon -- who has held many positions within the board in the past -- spoke to The Daily Star. In his interaction he spoke about the Shakib comeback.

"Discussing Shakib’s inclusion was not warranted at the time. Without talking about these things, they should be setting example through their work. If Shakib does not get cleared from the government level, the BCB cannot change that decision. This was the moment for a discussion on the World Cup instead. Maybe it was a diversion," he said.

The BCB claimed that India is unsafe to travel a day after Kolkata Knight Riders released Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise following violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Prior to the KKR call, BCB was absolutely fine with their participation in the marquee event.

