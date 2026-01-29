Mohsin Naqvi-Led PCB Bow Down to ICC; Confirm Pakistan's Participation in T20 World Cup: 'Team Booked To Fly Out To Colombo...'

ICC T20 World Cup: It is clear that Pakistan Cricket Board is unnecessarily trying to rub the International Cricket Council the wrong side and are hence delaying the confirmation of their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi on Monday claimed that a final call would be given by Friday, but the latest reports confirm that the team has been booked to travel to Colombo for the marquee event. The Pakistan team will be traveling with the Australian cricket team.

‘Pakistan team is booked to fly out to Colombo’

“Despite the uncertainty over participation in the World Cup, the Pakistan team is booked to fly out to Colombo with the Australian team via Air Lanka from Lahore," Telecom Asia Sport quoted sources as saying.

“We hope that by Friday, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi will have cleared the team’s participation in the mega event," the source added.

Going by this report it is clear that the Friday announcement is going to be a mere formality and we can safely assume that the Pakistan cricket team would participate in the mega event.

On Monday, when the Prime Minister of Pakistan met Naqvi, it is understood that the former said that he is stands by PCB’s stance in backing Bangladesh but recommended not boycotting the World Cup to avoid financial repercussions.

Pakistan T20 WC Schedule

The Men in Green are scheduled to play their tournament opener against the Netherlands on February 7.

Pakistan T20 WC squad: Salman Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) Usman Tariq