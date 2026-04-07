BCB Undergoes Rapid Overhaul After Government Intervention, Former Bangladesh Star Named New President

Tamim Iqbal has been appointed as the new president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board after the government dissolved the Aminul Islam-led BCB board of directors on Tuesday. A five-member committee was constituted by the government to investigate various allegations, and the decision has been taken after its recommendation.

Tamim, who retired last year from international cricket, has become the youngest president in BCB history at just 37 years old. He will now head an 11-member ad-hoc committee which includes Rashna Imam, Miza Yasir Abbas, Syed Ibrahim Ahmed, Israfil Khosru, Minhajul Abedin Nannu, Athar Ali Khan, Tanvir Chowdhury, Salman Ispahani, Rafiqul Islam Babu and Fahim Sinha.

In a press briefing, NSC sports director Mohammed Aminul Ahesan reiterated that the ICC has been informed about the ad-hoc committee. As per ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “As part of the National Sports Council's responsibility, we have informed the ICC that this board of directors was not formed in a proper manner, and is not able to complete its work in a proper manner.

"We have informed the ICC our decision to dissolve this board of directors. The NSC plays an important role for Bangladesh cricket or any sport in Bangladesh and on behalf of the government. Therefore, we are optimistic about the BCB and we think that the ICC will definitely uphold this decision."

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