'I Needed To Change': Devdutt Padikkal Credits RCB For His Career Evolution

IPL 2026: RCB have made a sensational start to their IPL title defence, and Devdutt Padikkal has been central to their plans. The swashbuckling southpaw happens to be RCB's highest run-scorer after two matches and also has already gained steam in the Orange Cap race.

Devdutt Padikkal Lays Down His T20 Evolution Plan

Padikkal was retained by RCB after a good outing in IPL 2025, where he attained a strike rate of more than 150. He started his IPL career with RCB and then switched his allegiance to Rajasthan Royals before joining Lucknow Super Giants in 2024.

After an unimpressive campaign with LSG, RCB brought him back last year, and it paid rich dividends for them. Following an impressive show, the onus was on Padikkal to deliver, and he has managed to justify his price tag with a sensational start. The Karnataka batter insisted he needed a lot of change to adapt to the shortest format.

As per a RCB press release, Padikkal said, “When I got the opportunity with RCB again, I decided there were a lot of things I needed to change, I needed to really commit to working on those things regardless of what the outcome may be. It’s not easy when you’ve grown up playing a certain way, I could have easily accepted that I'll stick to test cricket, but it was important for me to come out of that comfort zone and try to adapt.”

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Devdutt Padikkal Has Been In Sensational Form Since IPL 2025

Padikkal has now managed to translate his impact into powerful performances. His half-century against CSK highlighted his measured aggression, while the explosive 61 against SRH was a completely contrasting effort, as he played at a higher strike rate and took on the bowlers, clearly showing his evolution from red ball to the shortest format.

Padikkal has remained a pivotal part of the RCB setup and is expected to retain his place when the team faces RR on April 10.