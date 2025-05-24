'Red Ball Ke Liye...': Mohammed Shami Provides Fitness Update Hours Ahead of Team India Squad Announcement For England Tour

Ind vs Eng: The Board of Control of Cricket in India would be announcing the Test squad for the upcoming tour of England. Hours before the announcement, Shami has broken silence and provided an update on his fitness after reports claimed he is not fully fit and will not be picked. Admitting that he is trying his best and putting in the hard yards, Shami reckoned the scheduling is a little hectic.

‘Red ball ke liye workload badhana padega’

"I'm trying my best, doing hard work, performing strength exercises, attending practice sessions regularly, delivering maximum numbers of balls in the nets and managing my workload as much as possible. Red ball ke liye workload badhana padega. The series is right after the IPL. There's also an India ‘A' series. So, it is hectic for everybody," Shami said in an interview.

Shami Would be Missed

The veteran pacer has played 64 Tests for India, picking up 229 wickets at an average of 27.71. His last Test was the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in June 2023.

Shami was out of action after suffering an injury in the ODI World Cup, but he finally returned to the Indian squad this year for the T20I series against England. He was also part of the Champions Trophy-winning team as well.

What will be missed is his experience and the ability to pick wickets with the old red ball.