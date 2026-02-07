BCCI Announces Rs 7.5 Crore Reward For U19 World Cup Champions

U19 India faced England on February 6, 2026, at Harare, Zimbabwe, in the U19 ODI World Cup final. The Ayush Mhatre-led side defeated England by 100 runs to clinch their sixth U19 World Cup title.

Following the win, as India continues to celebrate, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced a reward of Rs. 7.5 Crore for the U19 team for their heroics at the Harare Sports Club. Alongside the announcement, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia expressed his pride in India's Under-19 team for their successful campaign, remaining undefeated throughout the tournament and defeating England in the final.

BCCI Announces Big Cash Reward For U19 Champions

Heorics of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed 80-ball 175 runs to help India set a mammoth target of 412 runs, and disciplined performance from the bowlers helped the Boys in Blue helped Ayush Mhatre-led side to seal their U19 World Cup victory.

Following the historic triumph, PM Narendra Modi congratulated the team and praised them for their campaign. Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, while speaking to ANI, announced the reward of Rs 7.5 Crore for the U19 World Champions.

He shared, "The whole country and BCCI are proud of our Under-19 side on their Under-19 World Cup 2026 victory. The way our team defeated England in the finals, and how they remained undefeated in the tournament, we are all proud. The BCCI will reward the team with a Rs 7.5 crore cash prize."

India Defeated England in the U19 World Cup Final

India's triumph in the final is a hugely built around Vaibhav Sooryavashi's batting effort, with the player smashing a 55-ball 100 runs, finishing his innings at 175 runs. Additionally, skipper Ayush Mhatre registered 53 runs, Abhigyan Kundu delivered a steady 40 runs, and Kanishk Chouhan’s unbeaten 37 off 20 ensured India piled up a daunting 411.