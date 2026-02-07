India vs USA Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match Live in India?

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team will kick off its group-stage campaign against the USA. The iconic Wankhede Stadium will play host to the fixture, and expect the atmosphere to be thunderous while under the lights in Mumbai.

Team India is the defending champion and would be keen to retain the silverware and make history. No team has been able to retain the title, nor has any host nation been able to win the T20 World Cup title at home since 2007.

The Men in Blue are the firm favourites, with their recent performance against New Zealand and South Africa warranting them as the titans. India's talent pool is immense, with stars like Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, and more have displayed utter dominance in the competition.

Despite India being the favourites, the USA would not be underestimated as a weak side, as they trounced Pakistan in the tournament's previous edition. The players have displayed grit and perseverance, and the marquee tournament would be their chance to make a name for themselves among the mighty India on such a grand stage.

India vs USA, T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The India vs 2nd T20I Match Take Place?

The India vs USA T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place on Saturday, February 07, 2026, at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Where Will The India vs USA 2nd T20I Match Take Place?

The India vs USA T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

How To Watch The India vs USA 2nd T20I Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs USA T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.