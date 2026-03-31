BCCI Breaks Silence On IPL Broadcast Engineer's Death In Mumbai

The IPL Governing Council has offered its deepest condolences on the death of British engineer Ian William Langford, who was working with the IPL as a broadcast engineer. Langford was found lying unconscious in his South Mumbai hoytel room and later he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Upon arrival, he was declared dead by the doctors.

The IPL issued a statement. "The IPL Governing Council and all stakeholders involved express their deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Mr. Ian Williams Langford, a dedicated broadcast engineer, who was an integral part of our broadcast operations. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends back home.

"The IPL is committed to providing all necessary support and assistance to Mr. Langford’s family during this incredibly difficult time.

“The health, safety and overall security of every member involved in the smooth functioning of the IPL continues to remain of utmost importance.”

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Cause Of His Death Unknown

Marine Drive Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the case. The cause of his death is unknown till now. It is understood that the cops will investigate the development and then probably look to come up with a conclusion. Following the initial investigations, the cops have said that they have found nothing suspicious that indicates there was foul play.

“Nothing suspicious has been found so far,” police said, adding that the case is being treated as an unnatural death pending further investigation.

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