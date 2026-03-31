PSL Hands Fakhar Zaman Two Match Ban For Ball Tampering In Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match

Fakhar Zaman has been handed a two-match ban after he was found guilty of ball tampering during a Pakistan Super League match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on Sunday. Fakhar denied the allegations and decided to contest the hearing conducted by match referee Roshan Mahanama. As per the PSL guidelines and playing conditions 41.3, a cricketer who is found to alter the condition of the ball can be suspended for at least a match or a maximum of two matches for a first-time level-III offence.

Fakhar Zaman Suspended For Ball Tampering

The incident occurred in the last over of Karachi Kings' innings when umpire Faisal Afridi suspected something and asked the ball to be handed over. He checked the ball, which was changed hands between Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar. After inspection and a lengthy discussion with his on-field colleague Sharfuddoula, he decided to bring in a replacement ball and Kings was rewarded five penalty runs as a punishment for ball tampering.

A PCB statement read, A PCB statement said: "Match Referee Roshan Mahanama conducted the disciplinary hearing and made the determination after reviewing all evidence and providing an opportunity of personal hearing to Fakhar. Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Team Director Sameen Rana and Team Manager Farooq Anwar were also present during the hearing."

Next Steps For Fakhar Zaman?

The Pakistan international will have the opportunity to plead his ignorance. As per the PSL protocol, the Lahore Qalandars cricketer can lodge an appeal within 48 hours of receiving a written verdict from the match referee. As things stand he is set to miss the game against Multan Sultans on April 3 and followed by the Islamabad United match on April 9.

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Karachi top the PSL table currently, followed by Lahore in the 2nd place.