BCCI Breaks Silence on Pakistan's India Boycott, Exposes Bluff

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Days after the Pakistan government made it clear that they will participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup but will not play against India, the Board of Control of Cricket in India finally broke it's silence. Exposing Pakistan's bluff like never-before.

As per the Indian Express, a BCCI source pointed how Pakistan played India at the U19 World Cup and on the same day the government said they will not play against India at the Men's T20 WC. He also said that there is not much of a difference between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the government.

ALSO READ: Tendulkar Interacts With Mumbai Team Players Ahead Of Ranji Trophy Clash

‘PCB, BCB mixing politics with cricket’

“When Pakistan had no problem playing India in the Under-19 World Cup on the same day their government put out the post to boycott the T20 World Cup game, this wouldn't cut ice. Besides, when it comes to the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Pakistan government, there is not much difference. The Pakistan prime minister is the patron-in-chief of PCB and the board's chief is a minister,” a BCCI source told The Indian Express.

Advertisement

“The Pakistan and Bangladesh boards are mixing politics with cricket. Despite the Indian government's repeated statements ensuring security to their team, the Bangladesh team didn't travel to India. Now, Pakistan too is being unreasonable. There has been an understanding that India and Pakistan will play at a neutral venue in ICC events. Boycotting the game is just mischief,” the official added.

Advertisement

What's The Rule?