IPL 2025: Rashid Khan Heaps Praise On GT Captain Shubman Gill's Leadership Qualities, Says 'He Has A Very Bright Future'

IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Monday, April 21st.

GT have displayed a stupendous performance so far in the ongoing IPL 2025. The Gujarat-based franchise have won five matches and conceded only two defeats as of now. The Titans hold the top spot on the IPL 2025 standings with 10 points and have a net run rate of +0.984.

Shubman Gill's Numbers In IPL 2025 So Far

GT skipper Shubman Gill has also shone in the 18th edition of the cash-rich tournament, scoring 215 runs so far at a strike rate of 149.31 and has an average of 35.83. In the previous season, Shubman played 12 matches and scored 426 runs at a strike rate of 147.40, and has an average of 38.73.

Overall, the 25-year-old has played 110 IPL matches, scoring 3431 runs at a strike rate of 136.48 and has an average of 37.70. The top-order batter has slammed four centuries and 22 fifties in the extravagant T20 tournament.

‘Shubman Gill Has A Very Bright Future As A Leader’: Rashid Khan

Speaking on JioHotstar, Afghanistan, and Gujarat Titans bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan heaped praise on Shubman Gill, saying that the youngster has a bright future as a leader. The Afghan spinner lauded Gill's ability to stay calm. Rashid added that IPL is the best platform for Gill as a captain to perform under pressure.

“Shubman has a very bright future as a leader, not just as a batter but in the way he thinks and understands the game. He comes with a plan. He's very calm, and when you see him on the ground—the way he manages the team, the bowlers, and the overall environment—I think he has all the qualities to be a great leader. He's captaining in such a big league, and I think the pressure here is even more than the World Cup. This is the best opportunity for him as a captain to perform under pressure and take bold decisions,” Rashid Khan said on JioHotstar.