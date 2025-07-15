BCCI Clears The Uncertainty Regarding Team India Stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Future In ODI Cricket

India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Virat Kohli during the 2nd ODI match against England, at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack | Image: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has finally cleared the air over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future in ODI cricket. Vice President Rajeev Shukla has revealed that after their respective retirement from T20I and Test cricket, the star Indian cricketers remain available for Team India in One-Day Internationals.

Shukla expressed relief that Rohit and Kohli remain available for the Indian side in the 50-over format, which enhances hopes for the star Indian duo to be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

BCCI Clears The Air On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Future In ODI Cricket

The Indian Cricket fans met with a sudden shock after stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test Cricket. Both cricketers made their decision public within a week, sending shockwaves globally. Their decision also fueled considerable speculation over India's new test captain, with Shubman Gill being declared as the new man at the helm.

Despite their T20I and Test retirements, Rohit and Virat remain active in the ODI format, but the suspense continued whether the BCCI would move on or choose to stay with them in the 50-over format.

As the speculations and concerns grew over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future in the game, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla has revealed that both cricketers are available for One-Day International Cricket.

"They (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) have taken retirement on their own. We will always miss them. We will always consider them as legendary batters. It is very good for us that both of them are available for One-Day (ODIs)," BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla said to ANI in London.

When Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Return To ODI Action For Team India?

Team India is currently in red-ball action against England in an away five-match series, and their schedule continues with another Test series against West Indies at home. The Indian side would be in white-ball action against Australia in an away series, beginning with a three-match ODI series. After that, they would be in action against New Zealand at home in 2026.

Notably, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Team India comeback was supposed to take place in August 2025 during the away white-ball series against Bangladesh. Both the BCCI and BCB opted to defer the white-ball tour to September 2026.