27 All-Out Sends Shockwaves In West Indies Cricket, Board Invites Brian Lara, Sir Vivian Richards For Crisis Talks

West Indies cricket stooped to a new low as they were bowled out for a mere 27 runs against Australia in the second innings of the pink-ball Test at Sabina Park. Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc with the ball as the left-arm pacer picked up a hat-trick and finished up with a magical figure of 6/9 in 7.3 overs.

West Indies Registered 2nd Lowest Total In Test Cricket

This happens to be the second-lowest total ever recorded by a team in Test matches, and Australia secured a comfortable 176-run victory to wrap up the series 3-0. The hosts showed flashes of brilliance, but inconsistency has plagued them in the last few years. In another low, the West Indies have failed to win a Test match on their home soil and will now visit India in October. West Indies had also failed to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which was held in India.

West Indies Cricket Board Sought Help Of Brian Lara And Other Legends

The downfall has led the West Indies to take note and the board has invited Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara to brainstorm ideas in order to improve the quality of cricket.

The WICB President, Dr Kishore Shallow, issued a statement confirming the development.

“As an immediate step, I have advised the Chair of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee to convene an emergency meeting to review the recent test series against Australia, particularly the final match.

“To strengthen the discussions, I have extended invitations to three of our greatest batsmen ever: Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara. They will join past greats Dr. Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dr. The Most Honourable Desmond Haynes, Ian Bradshaw, who already serve on the committee."