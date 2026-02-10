Updated 10 February 2026 at 11:24 IST
BCCI Enforces Previously Decided Rule, Won't Allow Families To Stay With Players During T20 World Cup 2026: Report
BCCI has reportedly rejected a request from Indian players to allow their families to stay with them during the T20 World Cup 2026.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
India's T20 World Cup campaign got off to a great start as the Men In Blue shrugged off the USA challenge with ease in Mumbai. Riding on Suryakumar Yadav's heroics, the home side kicked off their T20 World Cup defence in style and will now host Namibia in their next group stage match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12.
BCCI To Stick With “No Family” Rule
Families have been a crucial part of the cricketers throughout their careers, and with a massive tournament like the T20 World Cup being conducted on home soil, it would be for them to stay together. But as per a report, BCCI has rejected a request from the players to keep their families with them during the T20 World Cup 2026.
As per an Indian Express report, team management approached the BCCI for more clarification on the rule, only to return empty-handed. The BCCI currently permits the players to stay with their families for not more than two weeks, provided an away tour does not finish in 45 days.
A BCCI source told the Indian Express, “The Indian team management had approached the BCCI to ask whether wives and fiancées can travel with the team and whether they can also stay with them. The board has made it clear that families won’t be staying with the players. They can make separate arrangements, though, if they want to."
Followed by the India match in Delhi, the team will fly down to Sri Lanka, where they will face Pakistan on February 15 and will then return to take on the Netherlands on February 18 in Ahmedabad.
Pakistan Agreed To Play India Clash
Earlier, the Pakistan government made a U-turn and agreed to play in the much-anticipated T20 World Cup clash against India. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi had threatened to boycott the game after Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the tournament. BCB requested the ICC to relocate their matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns, but world cricket's governing body quashed their plea.
The government of Pakistan confirmed their intent to take part in the clash. “In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”
Pakistan have managed just one win in eight matches against their archrivals India in the T20 World Cup.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 10 February 2026 at 11:24 IST