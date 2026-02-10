BCCI Enforces Previously Decided Rule, Won't Allow Families To Stay With Players During T20 World Cup 2026: Report

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya celebrates the dismissal of Rachin Ravindra during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati | Image: AP

India's T20 World Cup campaign got off to a great start as the Men In Blue shrugged off the USA challenge with ease in Mumbai. Riding on Suryakumar Yadav's heroics, the home side kicked off their T20 World Cup defence in style and will now host Namibia in their next group stage match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12.

BCCI To Stick With “No Family” Rule

Families have been a crucial part of the cricketers throughout their careers, and with a massive tournament like the T20 World Cup being conducted on home soil, it would be for them to stay together. But as per a report, BCCI has rejected a request from the players to keep their families with them during the T20 World Cup 2026.

As per an Indian Express report, team management approached the BCCI for more clarification on the rule, only to return empty-handed. The BCCI currently permits the players to stay with their families for not more than two weeks, provided an away tour does not finish in 45 days.

A BCCI source told the Indian Express, “The Indian team management had approached the BCCI to ask whether wives and fiancées can travel with the team and whether they can also stay with them. The board has made it clear that families won’t be staying with the players. They can make separate arrangements, though, if they want to."

Advertisement

Followed by the India match in Delhi, the team will fly down to Sri Lanka, where they will face Pakistan on February 15 and will then return to take on the Netherlands on February 18 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Agreed To Play India Clash

Earlier, the Pakistan government made a U-turn and agreed to play in the much-anticipated T20 World Cup clash against India. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi had threatened to boycott the game after Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the tournament. BCB requested the ICC to relocate their matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns, but world cricket's governing body quashed their plea.

Advertisement

The government of Pakistan confirmed their intent to take part in the clash. “In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”