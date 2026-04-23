BCCI Fine Nandre Burger For Send-Off Gesture to Rishabh Pant During RR-LSG IPL 2026 Match

LSG vs RR, IPL 2026: Nandre Burger gave a fiery send-off to LSG captain Rishabh Pant and now he is facing the brunt for it. The Board of Control of Cricket in India has punished the South African pacer.

Nandre Burger FINED

The IPL GC sent out a release, which informed of Burger’s disagreeable conduct and the consequent punishment. “Nandre Burger, Bowler, Rajasthan Royals (RR) has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday.

“Nandre Burger admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 - pertaining to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the Match - and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction.

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“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the press release read.

Apart from the fine, Burger had a good day with the ball. He picked up two crucial wickets in his spell while conceding 27 runs in four overs. Apart from Pant's wicket, Burger also picked up the wicket of Mitchell Marsh.

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