WATCH | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's REVEALS Hilarious Pre-Match Routine Amid IPL 2026 Season: 'Cartoon Dekhte Hain'
LSG vs RR, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the toast of the nation thanks to his brilliant show in the ongoing IPL season.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
LSG vs RR, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the toast of the nation thanks to his brilliant show in the ongoing IPL season. Even before the start of the season, he had captivated the minds of the viewers with his strokeplay. While many have questioned his real age, his actions during the IPL is making his fans believe that he is actually 15.
In an interaction at the Ekana stadium after Rajasthan's game with Lucknow, Sooryavanshi revealed his pre-match routine. He confessed that he watches cartoon before going out to bat.
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‘Dimaag me kuch nahi chalta hai’
“Dimaag me kuch nahi chalta hai. Aaj bhi har din match se pahle hum bhi cartoon dekhte hain, aadat hai dekhne ka (smile). Abhi bhi hum cartoon dekh rahe hain, par focus game par bhi hai (Even today I watch cartoons before every match, but focus is on game too),” he said.
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Sooryavnashi had an off day as all he could score was a scratchy eight runs off 11 balls.