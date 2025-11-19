BCCI Gives Official Update on Captain Shubman Gill's Injury Ahead of 2nd Test at Guwahati: 'Decision on His Participation...'

Ind vs SA: Amid much speculation over India captain Shubman Gill's injury, the Board of Control of Cricket in India has given an official update on Wednesday. In a tweet put out by the Indian board, they go on to give a timeline of events of what happened after Gill picked up the injury while playing a sweep shot against Simon Harmer in the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Gill would be travelling with the team to Guwahati on November 19. The point to be noted in the tweet is that a call will be taken on Gill's participation in Guwahati Test once he arrives in the city with the team.

‘Shubman has been responding well’

"Medical Update: Shubman Gill Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly," the post read.

For the unversed, India are trailing in the two-match Test series having the lost the opening game by 30 runs in Kolkata.

Advertisement

Who Will Replace Gill?

There is Sai Sudarshan, but nothing can be confirmed as of now. The second Test begins on November 22 and it promises to be a mouthwatering affair.